Brasilia [Brazil], June 29 (Sputnik/ANI): The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Brazil has increased by 30,476 to 1,344,143 within the past 24 hours, the country's health ministry said.

The death toll has risen by 552 to 57,622 within the same period of time. A total of over 733,000 patients have recovered.

A day earlier, Brazil reported some 38,693 new cases of coronavirus.

The Latin American country comes second on the global tally of coronavirus cases after the United States, which has recorded over 2.5 million COVID-19 patients. (Sputnik/ANI)

