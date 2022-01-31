Brasilia [Brazil], January 31 (ANI/Xinhua): Brazil's Ministry of Health on Sunday reported 134,175 COVID-19 cases and 330 deaths in the past 24 hours, bringing the country's total caseload and death toll to 25,348,797 and 626,854 respectively.

The moving average of cases stood at 186,363 and deaths at 537 as of Sunday, the highest levels since September 2021, with the mortality rate at 298 per 100,000 inhabitants.

Also Read | Social Media Users Receive Massive Number of Requests by Strange Chinese Profiles to Establish Communications.

The Omicron variant triggered a new wave of infections in the South American country, which began last December.

The ministry said the figures released Sunday are not complete due to technical problems in supplying statistical data.

Also Read | Cremation of Gujarati Family That Froze to Death Near US Border Likely in Canada’s Winnipeg.

Brazil has the world's second-highest COVID-19 death toll, following the United States, and the world's third-largest caseload, behind the United States and India. (ANI/Xinhua)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)