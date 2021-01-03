Sao Paulo [Brazil], January 3 (ANI/Xinhua): Brazil has registered 314 more deaths from COVID-19, bringing the death toll to 195,725, the Ministry of Health reported on Saturday.

The ministry also said that 15,827 new cases had been reported, bringing the number of accumulated cases to 7,716,405.

The state of Sao Paulo, the most populous in the country, has registered 46,808 deaths and 1,467,953 cases in total, followed by Rio de Janeiro, with 25,608 deaths and 435,604 cases.

In Sao Paulo, the government has announced entering the red phase, in force from Friday to Sunday, which only allows for the operation of essential commercial activities.

On Saturday, Luiz Fux, president of the Supreme Federal Court, the highest court in the country, ruled against two measures from lower courts that had authorized the opening of bars and restaurants in Sao Paulo during the period prohibiting non-essential commercial activities.

According to official statistics, deaths from COVID-19 during December increased 64.45 per cent compared to November, rising from 13,263 to 21,811 in the country. (ANI/Xinhua)

