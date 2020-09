Rio de Janeiro [Brazil], September 9 (ANI/Xinhua): The Brazilian government said Tuesday the country's COVID-19 death toll surpassed 127,000 after registering 504 more deaths in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of fatalities to 127,464.

Additionally, 14,279 new COVID-19 cases were reported, bringing the national count to 4,162,073 cases.

Also Read | Israel-UAE Peace Agreement: US President Donald Trump to Host Signing Ceremony of Abraham Accord at White House on Sep 15.

Sao Paulo, the most populous and hardest-hit state in the country, has reported 858,783 cases and 31,430 deaths, followed by Rio de Janeiro, with 233,373 cases and 16,646 deaths.

Brazil has the highest number of COVID-19 cases and deaths in Latin America. (ANI/Xinhua)

Also Read | US Imposes Sanctions on 2 Ex-Lebanese Ministers, Yusuf Finyanus and Ali Hassan Khalil, For Hezbollah Ties.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)