Rio de Janeiro [Brazil], July 9 (ANI/Xinhua): Brazil registered 1,639 more deaths from COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, bringing the national death toll to 530,179, the health ministry said Thursday.

A total of 53,725 new infections were detected, raising the total caseload to 18,962,762, the ministry said.

Brazil has the world's second-highest COVID-19 death toll, after the United States, and the third-largest caseload, following the United States and India.

The South American country, which is experiencing a new wave of infections with hospitals overwhelmed by patients, has a mortality rate of 252.3 deaths per 100,000 inhabitants, the ministry said.

So far, more than 109.6 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered nationwide, and over 28.7 million people have been fully vaccinated, it added. (ANI/Xinhua)

