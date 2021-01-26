Rio de Janeiro [Brazil], January 26 (ANI/Xinhua): Brazil on Monday registered 627 deaths from COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, raising the death toll to 217,664, the Ministry of Health said.

Tests detected 26,816 new infections, bringing the national caseload to 8,871,393, it added.

Sao Paulo, the most populous state in the country, is the hardest hit, with 1,702,294 cases and 51,556 deaths, followed by neighbouring Rio de Janeiro, with 501,436 cases and 28,856 deaths.

Brazil, which is experiencing a second wave of COVID-19 with a rise in cases and deaths since December, began mass vaccination against COVID-19 last week. (ANI/Xinhua)

