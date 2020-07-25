Brasilia [Brazil], July 25 (ANI): Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro said on Saturday that he has tested negative for the new coronavirus, CGTN News reported.

"Good morning everyone," Bolsonaro wrote on Facebook after reporting that the test was "negative."

The 65-year-old leader didn't mentioned that he underwent the test. On Wednesday, he had tested positive for the third time.

Bolsonaro, an ardent coronavirus skeptic, was diagnosed with COVID-19 on July 7 and subsequently quarantined in the presidential palace in Brasilia.

Last week, the Brazilian President tested positive for COVID-19 for the second time.

While in quarantine, Bolsonaro has several times posted pictures on the internet showing him having breakfast or drinking coffee or feeding ostriches, which stay in his residence.

Brazil is now the world's second-worst affected country after the United States, which has over 2.45 million confirmed coronavirus cases and nearly 85,385 related deaths, according to the latest situation report by the World Health Organisation (WHO). (ANI)

