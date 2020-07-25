Brasilia [Brazil], July 25 (Sputnik/ANI): The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Brazil has increased by 55,891 to 2,343,366 within the past 24 hours, the country's health ministry said on late Friday.

The death toll has risen by 1,156 to 85,238 within the same period of time. Over 1.59 million people have recovered since the start of the outbreak.

A day earlier, Brazil reported a record 59,961 new cases of the coronavirus disease and 1,311 new fatalities.

Brazil comes second on a global tally of coronavirus cases after the United States, which has recorded over 4 million COVID-19 cases.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic on March 11. To date, more than 15.6 million people have been infected with the coronavirus worldwide, with over 636,000 fatalities, according to Johns Hopkins University. (Sputnik/ANI)

