Sao Paulo [Brazil], October 16 (ANI/Xinhua): Brazil registered 713 deaths in the last 24 hours from the novel coronavirus, raising the nationwide death toll to 152,460, the Ministry of Health said on Thursday.

Tests detected 28,523 new cases of infection in the last 24 hours, bringing the national count to 5,169,386.

Also on Thursday, Minister of Communications Fabio Faria announced he tested positive for COVID-19, becoming the eleventh member of Brazil's cabinet that has caught the virus.

Sao Paulo, the most populated and industrialized state in the country, is the epicentre of the country's outbreak, with 37,690 deaths and 1,051,613 infections. (ANI/Xinhua)

