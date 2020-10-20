Brasilia (Brazil), October 20 (ANI/Xinhua): Brazil on Monday reported 271 more deaths from COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, raising the death toll to 154,176.

According to the Ministry of Health, 15,383 new cases were confirmed in the same period, bringing the cumulative number of cases to 5,250,727.

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro said getting vaccinated against the coronavirus should not be mandatory, but vaccines will be provided free of charge by the public health system when they become available.

The southeast state of Sao Paulo has the country's largest outbreak, with 38,035 deaths and 1,064,039 cases since the first case was detected on February 26. (ANI/Xinhua)

