Louisville (US), Sep 24 (AP) Interim Louisville Police Chief Robert Schroeder says two of the officers involved in the fatal shooting of Breonna Taylor remain on administrative leave.

Officers Myles Cosgrove and Jonathan Mattingly were among the officers who burst into Taylor's apartment on March 13 and Schroeder said Thursday morning they have not returned to active duty.

Also Read | Vladimir Putin Nominated For Nobel Peace Prize 2021 by Russian Writer, Kremlin Reacts.

The third officer, Brett Hankison, was fired after the shooting and was charged Wednesday for shooting into neighbouring apartments. (AP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)