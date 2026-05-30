World News | BRICS Academic Mid-Term Conference Highlights India's 'humanity-first' Vision Ahead of Summit

Dehradun [Uttarakhand], May 30 (ANI): The BRICS Academic Mid-Term Conference on "Resilience and Sustainability" concluded in Dehradun on Friday, bringing together more than 200 delegates from 36 institutions across eight countries to discuss green industrial transformation, climate finance, biodiversity protection, and the future role of BRICS under India's 2026 presidency.

The conference was organised by the Observer Research Foundation (ORF) in partnership with the Research and Information System for Developing Countries (RIS) and Doon University.

Also Read | Who Is Shrey Parikh and How Indian-American Teen Won the National Spelling Bee 2026? (Watch Video).

In the inaugural session, speakers emphasised that "BRICS is not merely an economic grouping but a platform representing the aspirations of the Global South, and that sustainability must be fair and just. With 11 member countries and 10 partner countries representing nearly half the world's population and 40 per cent of global GDP (PPP), India's Chairship theme--Building Resilience, Innovation, Cooperation and Sustainability--adopts a humanity-first approach aligned with Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam."

The Inaugural Session featured addresses by Lt. Gen. Gurmit Singh PVSM, UYSM, AVSM, VSM (Retd), Governor of Uttarakhand; Anand Bardhan, Chief Secretary, Uttarakhand; Shambhu L. Hakki, BRICS Sous Sherpa & Joint Secretary (MER), Ministry of External Affairs, Government of India; Surekha Dangwal, Vice Chancellor, Doon University; and Harsh V. Pant, Vice President, Observer Research Foundation; Executive Director, BRICS Think Tanks Council, India.

Also Read | Who Is Kavan Kumar Patel? Gujarat Man Sentenced to 10 Years in US Minor S*x Trafficking Case.

A key highlight of the event was a spotlight address by Mehul Pandya, Managing Director and Group CEO, CareEdge Group, who marked the launch of "Breaking Convention: How CareEdge Global Ratings is Redefining Global Credit Risk Assessment", a report jointly published by ORF and the CareEdge Group. The report argued that sovereign credit assessment frameworks should better reflect the realities and development trajectories of emerging economies.

"Green Industrial Transformation in a Fragmented Global Economy" underscored that green transitions must create jobs, support MSMEs and protect livelihoods. Speakers stressed that context-specific solutions and stronger intra-BRICS supply chains are essential to reduce dependence on external chokepoints and enhance resilience.

The session on "Protecting Biodiversity and Indigenous Knowledge Systems" called for moving beyond what speakers described as "Eurocentric models" and advocated greater recognition of local knowledge and traditional ecological practices. Delegates urged BRICS nations to deepen South-South cooperation through environmental diplomacy and stronger integration of Indigenous knowledge into conservation efforts.

In discussions on "Scaling Climate Finance for the Green Transition", experts argued that the central issue is not a lack of global capital but its unequal distribution. Participants called for climate finance to be treated as an integral component of development strategy and highlighted the role of multilateral development banks in de-risking investments and improving access to funding for vulnerable communities.

The conference concluded with an open-house discussion titled "Creative Consensus: India's Role in Re-centring BRICS," featuring Shambhu Hakki and Harsh Pant.

The discussion focused on India's "humanity-first, people-centric approach to global engagement," rooted in the ethos of "Vishwabandhu" or friend of the world. Hakki highlighted India's capacity-sharing model that seeks to move beyond traditional donor-recipient frameworks through initiatives such as Vaccine Maitri, Indian Technical and Economic Cooperation Programme, Digital Public Infrastructure, International Solar Alliance, and the Global Biofuels Alliance.

According to the organisers, the conference's cross-sectoral discussions generated policy-relevant recommendations and analytical inputs that will contribute to deliberations ahead of the upcoming BRICS Summit in September. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)