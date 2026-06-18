World News | BRICS Anniversary Week Begins in Moscow to Mark Two Decades of Cooperation

Moscow [Russia], June 18 (ANI): BRICS Anniversary Week commenced in Moscow on June 15, bringing together diplomats, academics, business leaders, and media professionals to reflect on the bloc's two-decade journey and explore future avenues of cooperation.

The week-long programme is being hosted at the BRICS+ Information and Cultural Media Centre and organised by the TV BRICS International Media Network in partnership with the M. I. Rudomino All-Russia State Library for Foreign Literature.

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The event features a series of cultural, educational, and diplomatic engagements aimed at assessing BRICS' achievements in the economic, humanitarian, and development spheres.

The programme opened with discussions on literature and publishing in BRICS and Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) countries.

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A key highlight of the week is the panel session titled "BRICS - 20 Years: Results, Achievements and Prospects for Cooperation", bringing together representatives from government institutions, academia, business communities, and civil society from Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa.

Discussions are expected to focus on BRICS' role in shaping the contemporary international order, strengthening economic and educational ties, promoting technological innovation, and enhancing cooperation with countries of the Global South, as reported by TV BRICS.

Janna Tolstikova, CEO and Editor-in-Chief of TV BRICS, said the BRICS+ Media Centre continues to serve as a platform for constructive dialogue and expert engagement.

She noted that insights generated during the anniversary events would contribute to media coverage and analytical assessments of BRICS' future prospects and its contribution to achieving the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals.

Speaking ahead of the event, Sameep Shastri, Chairman of the BRICS Chamber of Commerce and Industry (India), highlighted the evolution of BRICS from a dialogue platform into an institution capable of delivering practical outcomes, citing the New Development Bank as a major example.

The anniversary programme also includes a media cooperation session, a diplomatic reception, academic lectures, and cultural activities, including a masterclass on traditional Indian Madhubani painting, underscoring BRICS' growing emphasis on people-to-people exchanges and cultural collaboration. (ANI)

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