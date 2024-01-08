New Delhi [India], January 8 (ANI): Lauding the expansion of BRICS grouping, Russian Ambassador to India, Denis Alipov said that it represents the growing aspiration for a multipolar world based on sovereign equality and mutual respect.

He further said that the Russian chairmanship of BRICS grouping will open vistas for strengthening the bloc's role in the international monetary and financial system.

The Russian envoy was speaking at an event titled 'International Turbulence: Challenges and Opportunities for India-Russia Relations' in the national capital on Monday.

Addressing the event, Alipov said, "We extensively collaborate in the BRICS format. The expansion of this reputable grouping, along with more than 30 states to join it in various capacity clearly displays the growing aspirations for a multiple world based on sovereign equality and mutual respect as stipulated by the UN Charter".

"The Chairmanship of Russia in this forum this year will open new vistas for strengthening the BRICS role in the international monetary and financial system, making it more just and secure," he added.

BRICS is an acronym for the grouping of the world's leading emerging economies, namely Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa.

The 15th BRICS was held in Johannesburg, South Africa, in 2023. In a major achievement, the grouping added six new members: Argentina, Egypt, Iran, Saudi Arabia, Ethiopia, and UAE. However, Argentina later decided to pull out of the bloc.

The Russian envoy further emphasised the cooperation between Eurasian nations. He also put weight behind the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO), which he said would contribute substantially to strengthening connectivity of the vast region.

"The integration processes have accelerated on the Eurasian space where the SCO occupies a unique place as a gravitational platform for an increasing number of countries that consider it vital for countering emerging security challenges and promoting inter regional economic cooperation. After the accession of Iran in 2023 and Belarus in 2024, the increased potential of the organization (SCO) would contribute substantially to strengthening connectivity of this vast region," Alipov said.

He further stressed on India and China as major powers in achieving peaceful and secure Eurasian space on the principles of undivided security, inclusive dialogue and mutual accommodation.

"We are hopeful that India and China as major civilizations possessing unique political wisdom, we will find ways to achieve the progress in the body issue and a normalization of bilateral ties based on mutual respect of sensitive interests. Think about the prospects of a peaceful and secure Eurasian space resting on the principles of undivided security and inclusive dialogue and mutual accommodation instead of confrontation that...the West tends to create in the name of universal values," Alipov said.

He added, "The Russia-India-China triangle and coordination in this format is regarded by us as a vital basis and probably the most consequential pillar for the regional stability from which the world at large will only gain". (ANI)

