Moscow, Aug 27 (PTI) Foreign ministers of the BRICS bloc, including from India, will hold a virtual meeting on September 4 during which they will focus on topical international issues and discuss cooperation between the five countries, the Russian foreign ministry announced on Thursday.

The BRICS is the acronym coined for an association of five major emerging national economies - Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa.

The grouping brings together five major emerging economies comprising 42 per cent of the world's population, having 23 per cent of the global Gross Domestic Product.

"On September 4, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will chair a large-format meeting of BRICS foreign ministers, to be held via videoconference, during which they will exchange views on topical international matters. #Russia #China #Brazil #India #SouthAfrica," Russian foreign ministry said in a tweet.

"During the September 4 meeting, #BRICS foreign ministers will discuss cooperation between the five countries #Russia's BRICS chairmanship in 3 key areas: politics & security, economics & finance, humanitarian ties," it said in another tweet.

The meeting, to be hosted by Russia, was scheduled to be held earlier but had to be postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

