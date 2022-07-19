London [UK], July 19 (ANI): British Prime Minister Boris Johnson's government on Monday (local time) won a confidence vote as members of the UK Parliament did not support the vote of no-confidence in the government of the outgoing Prime Minister.

With this development, Britain has avoided a general election in the country.

Members of the UK parliament voted in favour of the government by 349 votes to 238 in the House of Commons on Monday (local time).

Monday night debate on the vote of no-confidence was broadcast on the British parliament's website, Sputnik News Agency reported.

Johnson called the vote of no confidence himself, after the opposition Labour Party requested a vote of no confidence in the government and Johnson himself.

As per Sputnik news, the Prime Minister's office rejected this request, saying that Labour was "playing politics," and claiming their motion was not "a valuable use of parliamentary time" because Johnson was already resigning.

Meanwhile, Indian-origin former UK Chancellor Rishi Sunak won the most support in the third round of voting to find a replacement for Prime Miniter Boris Johnson.

Lawmaker Tom Tugendhat stands eliminated.

According to the Conservative Party backbench 1922 Committee, the four survivors are former Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak (115 votes), International Trade Minister Penny Mordaunt (82 votes), Foreign Secretary Liz Truss (71 votes), and former Equalities Minister Kemi Badenoch (58 votes), Xinhua News Agency reported.

Boris Johnson replaced Theresa May as prime minister in 2019 and announced on July 7 that he was stepping down as prime minister and leader of the UK Conservative Party, reported Sputnik. (ANI)

