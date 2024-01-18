London [UK], January 18 (ANI): Britain's King Charles III will visit a hospital next week for a procedure to treat his enlarged prostate, the Buckingham Palace said on Wednesday, CBS News reported.

The Buckingham Palace said in a statement: "In common with thousands of men each year, The King has sought treatment for an enlarged prostate. His Majesty's condition is benign and he will attend the hospital next week for a corrective procedure. The King's public engagements will be postponed for a short period of recuperation."

King Charles was crowned last year at the age of 74 after inheriting the monarchy upon the death of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II.

His health is generally understood to have been good. In 2008, he had a non-cancerous growth removed from his face.

According to Britain's National Health Service, more than one in three British men will face some issues with prostate enlargement in their lifetime, and the condition is commonly associated with ageing.

"It's not known why the prostate gets bigger as you get older, but it is not caused by cancer and does not increase your risk of developing prostate cancer," the NHS says on its website, as per CBS News. (ANI)

