London, Mar 16 (PTI) Britain Prince Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh, on Tuesday left King Edward VII's Hospital in central London after a month since he had been admitted there and went on to have a "successful heart procedure".

The 99-year-old husband of Queen Elizabeth II was pictured being driven out in the back of a black BMW after a 28-night stay, his longest spell in hospital.

He was first admitted to the King Edward VII Hospital on February 16 before moving to a National Health Service (NHS) specialist St Bartholomew's Hospital two weeks later, where he underwent a procedure for a pre-existing heart condition.

He was moved back to the private King Edward VII's Hospital earlier this month, where he has been recuperating.

The exact reason for his initial admission was not disclosed, but Buckingham Palace had confirmed it was not related to coronavirus.

Prince Philip and the Queen, 94, have spent most of the lockdown at Windsor Castle in England with a small group of household staff, nicknamed “HMS Bubble”. The couple, who have been married for 73 years, received their first COVID-19 jabs in January.

During his stay at the hospital, the Duke of Edinburgh was visited by his eldest son, Prince Charles.

King Edward VII's Hospital is a private clinic in central London which has treated the Queen on several occasions as well as the duke and other senior royals.

The Duke of Edinburgh, who turns 100 in June, is the UK's longest-serving monarch's consort. He has been treated for heart problems in the past.

In 2011, Prince Philip was taken to hospital by helicopter from Sandringham after suffering chest pains as the royal family was preparing for Christmas. He was treated for a blocked coronary artery at Papworth Hospital in Cambridgeshire and had a stent fitted.

He retired from official royal duties in 2017 and this is the longest period he has spent in hospital.

