London, May 5 (PTI) Britain's Queen Elizabeth II will not be attending the summer garden parties over coming weeks as other members of the royal family step in, Buckingham Palace said on Thursday.

The 96-year-old monarch, who has reportedly been experiencing some age-related mobility issues, traditionally hosts a series of parties in the garden of Buckingham Palace over the summer months. This year many of these parties also coincide with the Platinum Jubilee celebrations, marking 70 years of her reign.

Also Read | Russia-Ukraine War: US Helped Ukraine With Intel To Kill Russian Generals.

“Her Majesty the Queen will be represented by other members of the royal family at this year's garden parties, with details on attendance to be confirmed in due course,” a palace spokesperson said.

This year's Buckingham Palace garden parties are scheduled for May 11, 18, and 25, as well as one at her Scottish Palace of Holyroodhouse in Edinburgh on June 29. Another garden party by the Not Forgotten Association will be hosted by her daughter, Princess Anne, the charity's patron, at Buckingham Palace on May 12.

Also Read | New Ebola Case Confirmed in DR Congo, Says WHO.

These garden parties are returning after a pandemic-induced hiatus since 2020. They are used by Buckingham Palace to recognise and reward public service among members of the public, with guests nominated by a network of sponsors including government departments, the armed forces and faith groups.

Guests are normally admitted through the palace gates at 15:00 BST, with their royal hosts arriving an hour later as the national anthem is played by a military band.

It is believed the traditional format of the event, where the Queen walks around to be introduced to guests, may be the reason behind the decision to avoid her being on her feet for an extended period. The monarch, who turned 96 last month, has been conducting many of her ceremonies virtually since her COVID diagnoses earlier this year.

Some pictures from last week showed her in high spirits as she hosted one of her few in-person events when she met Switzerland President Ignazio Cassis at Windsor Castle – her first engagement since a week-long break at her Sandringham Estate in Norfolk.

Her participation in many of the Platinum Jubilee events next month also remains uncertain. The royal milestone for Britain's longest-serving monarch will be made up of a four-day weekend from June 2 to June 5 and will include the Queen opening her private estate grounds for public visits and some of the world's biggest stars performing outside Buckingham Palace in London.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)