Islamabad, Sep 15 (PTI) British Airways on Tuesday announced that it will begin flying direct from Lahore to London four days a week, commencing on October 14.

"The ‘City of Gardens', Lahore is known for its rich culture and will be the second city in Pakistan that British Airways will connect to London, US and Canada,” according to a statement issued by the British High Commission in Islamabad.

Flights will be operated by a Boeing 787-8 departing from Heathrow Terminal 5, landing into Lahore's International Airport. The airline already flies every single day from Islamabad.

"The first ever British Airways flights to Lahore is a sign of confidence in Pakistan, and the deepening ties between our two countries. I hope it will open up even more opportunities for business links, people-to-people ties and tourism,” British High Commissioner Christian Turner CMG said.

Moran Birger, Head of Sales for The Middle East and Asia Pacific, said: “We are delighted to start direct flights four times a week from Lahore to London offering convenient travel options for customers flying for leisure or business.”

In response to COVID-19, British Airways has introduced a range of measures to keep its customers safe.

Earlier, the flights were discontinued due to the outbreak of COVID-19.

