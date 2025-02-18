Dharamshala (Himachal Pradesh) [India], February 18 (ANI): A delegation from the British Deputy High Commission met Chief Minister Thakur Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu at Chandigarh on Monday to discuss avenues for strengthening collaboration between the UK and Himachal Pradesh.

The delegation was led by Caroline Rowett, UK's Deputy High Commissioner, and Rajinder S. Nagarkoti, Political, Press and Projects Adviser for the UK Government. They briefed the Chief Minister regarding ongoing and potential collaborations between the UK and Himachal Pradesh across various sectors.

During the discussions, the Chief Minister expressed a keen interest in exploring partnerships in AgriTech, green hydrogen, electric vehicles, tourism, dairy sector, food processing, data storage and water resource management. He emphasized the importance of leveraging the UK's expertise in these fields to drive mutual growth and development.

Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu directed the concerned officers to coordinate further meetings with the UK delegation, ensuring that the proposed collaborations are effectively explored and implemented.

A key focus of the talks was the export of turmeric from Himachal Pradesh to the UK, with the Chief Minister showing strong interest in facilitating this trade opportunity.

Caroline Rowett highlighted the UK's investments in Himachal Pradesh, mentioning an agro-industry investment in Kullu and the establishment of an Indian operation by a Scottish distillery in the state.

This meeting marks a significant step in deepening the UK-Himachal Pradesh partnership, fostering new avenues for cooperation and exchange across multiple sectors.

Sharing a post on X on Monday, Sukhu wrote, "A delegation from the British Deputy High Commission met in Chandigarh today. During this, discussions were held on strengthening UK-Himachal Pradesh relations. Along with this, instructions were given to the officials to organize the next meeting with the UK delegation.

The post added, "On this occasion, Deputy High Commissioner of UK @UKinChandigarh ji, MLA Suresh Kumar ji, Principal Advisor (IT) @gbutail ji and Political, Press and Project Advisor of UK Government Rajendra S. Nagarkoti ji were also present."

Meanwhile, Rowett wrote, "Had a productive meeting with Himachal Pradesh CM @SukhuSukhvinder."

"We explored ongoing & potential Britain-India collaborations in AgriTech, green hydrogen, EVs, ecotourism and water management. Exciting opportunities ahead for the UK-Himachal partnership." (ANI)

