World News | Brushing Borders: Indian Watercolour Artists Elevate Cultural Ties with Azerbaijan at Baku Festival

Participants of the International Watercolour Festival "Caspian Waves" 2026 pose for a group photograph during the event in Baku, Azerbaijan. (Photo/ANI)

Baku [Azerbaijan], June 15 (ANI): Indian watercolour artists Kalidas Satardekar, Gade Rajkumar, Bharat Pandit, and Rajesh Ajgaonkar are representing India at the prestigious International Watercolour Festival "Caspian Waves" 2026 being held in Baku, Azerbaijan. Their participation underscores India's vibrant artistic heritage and its growing cultural engagement on the global stage.

India's Ambassador to Azerbaijan, Abhay Kumar, attended the festival's opening ceremony and delivered the keynote address, emphasising the transformative role of art and culture in building stronger ties between nations.

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He noted that artistic exchanges serve as a powerful medium to foster mutual understanding, deepen friendships, and strengthen people-to-people connections across borders.

Ambassador Kumar praised the organisers for creating a platform that brings together acclaimed watercolour artists from around the world, enabling meaningful creative dialogue and cross-cultural collaboration.

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He also congratulated the participating Indian artists for representing the country at an internationally recognised event and showcasing the richness, diversity, and distinctive traditions of Indian art.

Organised by the International Watercolour Society (IWS) Azerbaijan, the International Watercolour Festival "Caspian Waves" 2026 has attracted professional watercolour artists from several countries.

The event features a range of activities, including exhibitions, live painting demonstrations, interactive sessions, and cultural exchanges designed to encourage artistic learning and co-operation.

The festival has emerged as an important platform for promoting intercultural dialogue through the universal language of art.

The presence of Indian artists at the event highlights the enduring cultural bonds between India and Azerbaijan while reinforcing shared values of creativity, diversity, and mutual respect.

Through their participation, the Indian artists are not only displaying their artistic talent before an international audience but also contributing to strengthening cultural diplomacy between the two countries.

Their involvement reflects India's commitment to fostering global cultural partnerships and celebrating artistic excellence on international platforms. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)