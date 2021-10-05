Brussels [Belgium], October 5 (ANI): An international conference held under the aegis of United Kashmir People's National Party (UKPNP) and EU Today on Friday passed a resolution unanimously calling for Pakistan to abide by its "international obligations" regarding the people of Pakistan occupied Kashmir (PoK), according to a media report.

The conference emphasised the need for the government of Pakistan to abide by its international obligations on free press and media and to take appropriate measures to curb malicious propaganda against academics, journalists, civil society activists, human rights defenders and political leaders in its peripheries that is PoK, according to EU Today.

Jamil Maqsood chaired the conference held at the Brussels Press Club. Maqsood is a human rights activist and senior official of the UKPNP.

The conference also called upon the government of Pakistan to criminalise those human rights abusers who openly eulogised extremism and terrorism online.

Calling on the Pakistan government to give equal representation, the conference stated that women must be allowed to fill 33 per cent of the seats in all policy-making institutions, including political parties, according to EU Today.

Expressing its deepest concern over the safety of travellers from PoK to Pakistan, the conference highlighted the reports of harassment, intimidation and humiliation and said these are disturbing in the border areas when entered into PoK. (ANI)

