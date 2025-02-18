New Delhi [India], February 18 (ANI): The 55th Border Security Force - Border Guard Bangladesh (BSF-BGB) Director General Level Border Coordination Conference is taking place in New Delhi from February 17-20.

On Monday, Daljit Singh Chawdhary, the Director General of BSF, welcomed Major General Mohammad Ashrafuzzaman Siddiqui, DG of the Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB), along with his delegation at IGI Airport.

Sharing a post on X on Monday, BSF wrote, "The 55th Border Security Force - Border Guard Bangladesh Director General Level Border Co-Ordination Conference - scheduled to be held at New Delhi from 17-20 February 2025."

It added, "Sh Daljit Singh Chawdhary, DG BSF, received & welcomed Major General Mohammad Ashrafuzzaman Siddiqui, OSP, BSP, SUP, BGBM, ndc, psc, M Phil, DG BGB along with the BGB delegation at IGI airport, New Delhi today. DG BGB is heading the delegation, to discuss & deliberate upon the border-related issues and for better coordination between both the Border Guarding Forces."

On January 31, the Ministry of External Affairs said that the Director General (DG)-level talks between India's Border Security Force (BSF) and Bangladesh's Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) will take place in New Delhi from February 17 to 20.

MEA Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal had stated that the discussions will focus on all border-related issues and emphasised the importance of "honouring" mutually agreed Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) and agreements.

"The DG-level talks between BSF and BGB are scheduled from February 17 to 20, 2025 in New Delhi during which all border-related issues are proposed to be discussed. We expect all mutually agreed MOUs and Agreements to be honoured. These form the basis for structured engagements between the border guarding forces of the two countries and facilitate the creation of mutually beneficial security and trade infrastructure along the border," Jaiswal said in a weekly press briefing. (ANI)

