Seoul [South Korea], October 1 (ANI/Global Economic): BTS J-Hope's solo song 'Chicken Noodle Soup' music video has exceeded 300 million views on YouTube.

Big Hit Music announced that the music video of 'Chicken Noodle Soup' has hit 300 million views at 6:19 am on the Thursday. The music video was released in September 2019.

J-Hope is called the 'dance leader of BTS' due to his outstanding dance skill. He recreated this song by using sampling of original 'Chicken Noodle Soup' by Webstar and Young B, which J-Hope has listened to when he started learning to dance.

The music video shows a point choreography expressing wings of chicken and dynamic group dance with about 50 dancers. (ANI/Global Economic)

