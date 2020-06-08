World News | Building Works Re-start in Paris' Fire-ravaged Notre Dame

World. (File Image)

Paris, Jun 8 (AP) Works have restarted in Paris' fire-ravaged Notre Dame cathedral after a hiatus linked to the coronavirus pandemic.

On Monday morning operations began to dismantle scaffolding that was already in place before the April 2019 fire amid previous restoration efforts on the old structures.

Also Read | Congress Sarpanch Killed by Militants in Jammu & Kashmir's Anantnag: Live Breaking News Headlines & Coronavirus Updates, June 8, 2020.

This current phase of works has been deemed highly dangerous because the scaffolding weighs over 200 tons, and is thought to have melted together in areas because of the heat of the blaze.

Technicians will access the interior of the cathedral by rope to dismantle the 40,000 tubes, one by one. This phase is expected to last three months.

Also Read | Pakistan Rejects Indiaâ€™s Assertions Over UN Report on Terrorism.

President Emmanuel Macron announced a timeline of five years for the conservation works, a figure widely deemed unrealistic. (AP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)