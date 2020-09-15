Sofia, Sep 15 (AP) A district court in Bulgaria imposed a four-year prison sentence on Tuesday on a deputy parliament speaker and head of a small opposition party who was convicted of extorting money from a restaurant owner.

Veselin Mareshki heads the populist Volya party, which is closely linked to the pan-European far-right Identity and Democracy Party.

Also Read | Oxford-AstraZeneca COVID-19 Vaccine: NIH ‘Very Concerned’ About Side-Effect on UK Trial Participant, Suspects Case of ‘Transverse Myelitis’.

Mareshki, who was found guilty of extorting money from the businessman and threatening to destroy his restaurant, denied wrongdoing and said his lawyers will appeal within the legal deadline. The decision must be confirmed by Bulgaria's supreme court.

The 53-year-old politician owns one of the largest pharmacy chains in Bulgaria, as well as a network of gas stations across the country.

Also Read | US Tariffs on China ‘Illegal’, Rules WTO as It Upholds Beijing’s Charges Against Donald Trump Administration.

He claimed that the trial was set up by legal authorities to demonstrate “the successful fight against oligarchs and corruption” in Bulgaria.

The Balkan country, which is the European Union's poorest, has been regularly criticized by Brussels for failing to deal with widespread graft and to sentence corrupt top officials. (AP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)