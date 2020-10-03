Dubai [UAE], October 3 (ANI): On Mahatma Gandhi's 151st birth anniversary, Burj Khalifa, a skyscraper here, illuminated the global icon's image along with his message for world peace.

In a video posted by the Consulate General of India (Dubai) on Friday (local time), the tallest building in the world was seen lit up with Gandhi's message: "Peace between countries must rest on the solid foundation of love between individuals."

In the iconic leader's remembrance, October 2 is also celebrated as the 'International Non-Violence day'.

Born in 1869, in Porbandar town of Gujarat, Mahatma Gandhi or Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi adopted a non-violent resistance and was at the forefront of the freedom struggle against the colonial British rule with utmost patience.

This led to India finally achieving its independence in 1947. Fondly known as Bapu, his unwavering belief in 'Swaraj' (self-governance) and 'Ahimsa' (non-violence) won him accolades across the world.

Several events were held in India and across the world to mark the occasion. (ANI)

