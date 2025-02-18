Quetta [Pakistan], February 18 (ANI): The Baloch Yakjehti Committee (BYC) has raised the alarm over the alarming rise in extrajudicial killings, torture, and the mutilation of Baloch youth, urging the Baloch community and international bodies to take a stand against these atrocities.

In a statement released on Tuesday, BYC condemned the detention and death of Shukrullah and Nadeem Baloch, two residents of Panjgur's Rakshan area in Pakistan's Balochistan province.

Also Read | 'You Don't Have To Work at JPMorgan': CEO Jamie Dimon Rejects Work-From-Home Demand by Employees, Backs Return-to-Office Mandate.

In a post on X titled "Surge in Extrajudicial Killings, Torture, and Mutilation of Baloch Youth, and Harassment of Victim Families," the Baloch Yakjehti Committee (BYC) stated, "On February 3rd, Shukrullah and Nadeem Baloch, residents of Panjgur's Rakshan area, were detained by Frontier Corps personnel at Washbood checkpoint. Two days later, Shukrullah's mutilated dead body was found, and Nadeem was discovered critically injured in the district Surab area."

The committee also reported that the families of the victims were allegedly threatened and coerced by intelligence agencies to remain silent about the incident. It said, "The victims' families were allegedly threatened and pressured by intelligence agencies to remain silent and bury the deceased quietly to avoid further persecution."

Also Read | Southwest Airlines Layoffs: US-Based Low-Cost Carrier To Lay Off 1,750 Employees and Senior Leaders To Reduce Costs, Streamline Operations.

While issuing a powerful appeal to the Baloch nation to unite in standing against the 'kill and dump policy' and extrajudicial killings, BYC stated, "Discovery of mutilated bodies has become a daily routine, which is a stark reminder of ethnic cleansing and genocide of the Baloch. The humanity at large must speak against the state's indiscriminate violence."

The state's atrocities in Balochistan have escalated in recent years, with extrajudicial killings, torture, and the mutilation of Baloch youth becoming increasingly commonplace. Security forces, including the Frontier Corps, have been reportedly involved in detaining, abusing, and even executing individuals, often leaving their bodies mutilated and discarded.

Families of victims are subjected to harassment and threats from intelligence agencies, forced to remain silent to avoid further persecution. This ongoing violence is viewed as part of a systematic campaign of ethnic cleansing and genocide aimed at suppressing the Baloch people's calls for justice, autonomy, and fundamental human rights. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)