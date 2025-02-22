Quetta [Pakistan] February 22 (ANI): The Baloch human rights group, Baloch Yakjehti Committee (BYC), has reported recent cases of enforced disappearances occurring in Balochistan.

As per a post shared by BYC on X, on February 2025, law enforcement agencies forcibly took Bilal Ahmed, son of Imam Bakhsh Qambrani, from his residence on Qambrani Road in Quetta. His family is worried about his safety and current location.

On February 17, 2025, security forces abducted Baktiyar Nasir, a resident of Dasht currently in Gwadar, at the Dor Check-post, along with two companions identified as Umair Naseer and Zahoor Naseer, according to the post.

A minor student named Tahif Tariq, living in Kolahoo Tump, was forcibly abducted on February 21, 2025, from Balicha Cross while en route to Turbat for his journey to Karachi for higher education. He is a first-year student, as shared by BYC on X.

On February 21, 2025, armed individuals in two separate vehicles abducted Zareen Baloch, a compounder, from Noman Clinic located in the Dannuk area of Turbat. Also, on February 20, 2025, security forces enforced the disappearance of Hasrat, son of Barkat, a 17-year-old Baloch youth, from his home in Panwan, Jewani, district Gwadar.

Yousuf Abdain, a resident of Kaleeri, Parom, Panjgur, was forcibly taken from his hometown by security forces. Ikraam Fazal, also from Kaleeri, Parom, Panjgur, was similarly enforced and disappeared by security forces, according to the BYC post.

In a prior incident, Baloch activist and organizer of the Baloch Yakjehti Committee (BYC), Mahrang Baloch, vehemently condemned the forcible removal of the Baloch Student book stall at Othal University. The administration and police forcibly dismantled the book stalls in another episode that exemplifies the systemic oppression faced by the Baloch people in Pakistan.

Balochistan grapples with a multitude of challenges, including state oppression, enforced disappearances, and extrajudicial killings of activists, scholars, and civilians. The region endures economic neglect, characterized by inadequate development, a lack of basic infrastructure, and restricted political autonomy. (ANI)

