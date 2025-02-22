Balochistan [Pakistan] February 22 (ANI): The leading Baloch human rights organization, Baloch Yakjehti Committee (BYC), has recently brought attention to the alarming rise in extrajudicial and targeted killings, while enforced disappearances persist without interruption.

In a post shared by BYC on X, the relatives of Karim Baloch, the son of Manzoor Baloch, along with residents of Gomazi, have been protesting with his deceased body. State-backed death squads murdered Karim Baloch. His childhood friend and relative, another young man named Mehraj Baloch, was also killed by the same groups. The family is now demanding justice and an end to such horrific acts.

Simultaneously, family members of three brothers, Waheed Majeed, Nadeem Majeed, and Hafeez Majeed, who were forcibly taken, continue their protests and roadblocks at Pasni Zero Point, as highlighted in the post.

The post from BYC mentioned that the family of Jhanzeb Baloch, who went missing on January 11 from Zehri, are now conducting a protest and blocking the CPEC road in Surab. On the same day, the state-backed death squads attacked the sit-in, injuring two women.

The Baloch Yakjehti Committee (BYC) urges human rights organizations to act swiftly against the Pakistani forces and individuals accountable for these dreadful crimes against the Baloch community.

Previously, BYC also noted on Wednesday the increase in extrajudicial killings, torture, and mutilation of Baloch individuals.

In a post on X, it detailed how two Baloch individuals from Panjgur, Shukrullah and Nadeem Baloch, were taken into custody by Frontier Corps personnel. "Two days later, Shukrullah's dismembered body was discovered, and Nadeem was found severely injured in the Surab district," the post noted.

It also shed light on the difficulties faced by the victims' families, who "reportedly faced threats and pressure from intelligence agencies to remain silent and to bury the deceased quietly to avoid further harassment."

Balochistan grapples with various challenges, including state oppression, enforced disappearances, and extrajudicial murders of activists, scholars, and civilians. The region is plagued by economic neglect, with inadequate development, insufficient basic infrastructure, and limited political autonomy. (ANI)

