Islamabad [Pakistan], May 8 (ANI): Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) has won in six out of 11 Union Councils (UCs) in Karachi during local government (LG) by-polls, ARY News reported citing unofficial results.

Voting for by-elections for 56 local government seats across Sindh province took place on Sunday. Voting areas included Hyderabad, Karachi, Larkana, Nawabshah, and Sukkur.

Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) secured victory in four seats and Pakistan Muslim League - Nawaz (PML-N) reportedly won one seat, as per unofficial results.

PPP candidates won in six out of 11 Union Councils while Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) won four seats, according to unofficial and unconfirmed results. The unofficial results of 10 out of 11 Karachi Union Councils poured in after the counting of votes.

PPP's Abdul Qadir secured victory in LG by-polls in UC-2 Bihar Colony in Karachi's South district by winning 3,243 votes. PPP's Muhammad Israr Khan won in UC-2 Korangi by securing 2,647 votes, according to ARY News report.

PPP's Arif Tanoli secured 3009 votes in UC-2 Baldia Town in Keamari district, Arshad Khan from PPP won the LG by-polls in UC-8 Mominabad in the West district by securing 2,805 votes, as per the news report.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) candidate Shakeel Ahmed won LG by-polls in UC-1 Orangi Town. Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) candidate was declared the winner in UC-2 Orangi Town. Another JI candidate secured victory in the LG by-polls in UC-8 Landhi Town. A JI candidate won in UC-2 Shah Faisal Town.

PPP's Shahzeb Murtaza secured 5,558 votes to win LG by-polls in UC-13 New Karachi of Central District. JI candidate Faisal Nadeem secured 4,055 votes to win the LG by-polls in UC-6 North Nazimabad, as per the news report.

After the mismanagement in the local government and by-polls in 24 districts of Sindh, the chief election commissioner (CEC) has taken notice and ordered strict action against those responsible.

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) spokesperson said that CEC ordered action against the untoward incident at UC-119 of Hyderabad in which ballot papers were snatched and polling staffers and voters were tortured.

The election in Hyderabad's UC 119 of Sindh province has been suspended following a brawl between two groups, ARY reported on Sunday. As per reports, groups of candidates contesting the election in UC 119 of Hyderabad clashed and in the process, ballot papers and lists were "looted".

On Sunday, by-elections started in vacant seats in local government bodies in 24 districts of Pakistan's Sindh province, including all seven districts of Karachi, The News International reported.

During the clash, the candidates' supporters mistreated the policemen, while the polling staff was also forced to leave the polling. reported ARY News.

Getting information about the clash, the provincial election commissioner and the district returning officer suspended the polling in UC 119 of Hyderabad. (ANI)

