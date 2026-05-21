World News | CAA, NRC Completely Internal Matters of India: Bangladesh Home Minister

Dhaka [Bangladesh], May 21 (ANI): Bangladesh Home Affairs Minister Salahuddin Ahmed said that the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and the National Register of Citizens (NRC) in Assam are "legal and administrative matters," stressing that there is "no scope" for Dhaka to comment on the issues 'completely internal' to India.

Speaking at a press briefing at the Bangladesh Secretariat here today, the minister said, "India's CAA or Assam's NRC are their own legal and administrative matters concerning their citizens. There is no scope for Bangladesh to comment on those issues."

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However, the minister added that Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) remains on high alert along the border to prevent any kind of illegal infiltration or push-in.

Home Minister Ahmed also said the government wants to bring back former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina to Bangladesh through legal procedures and existing extradition mechanisms.

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"We want Sheikh Hasina back through legal procedure. Through the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and under the existing extradition treaty, a formal request has been made for her return so that she can face the cases filed in Bangladesh," he said.

The minister said a formal request has already been sent through diplomatic channels for her return so that she can face legal proceedings in Bangladesh.

He also said the government remains committed to maintaining law and order and ensuring justice through lawful and institutional processes.

These explicit declarations by the interim administration highlight how India-Bangladesh relations are currently undergoing a major structural reset, marking a transformative phase in regional diplomacy.

Both nations are now actively charting a forward-looking path, steering the relationship toward a highly pragmatic, interest-driven partnership under the newly elected government led by Prime Minister Tarique Rahman.

Diplomatic observers note that despite deep geopolitical and domestic undercurrents, both New Delhi and Dhaka recognise that complete diplomatic divergence is a mutual liability. Mirroring this constructive outlook, the two neighbouring countries are increasingly looking to leverage their intertwined geography, security, and economic interests to foster long-term regional stability.

This ongoing transition reflects a mature, mutual understanding that sustainable progress and regional integration are heavily dependent on steady bilateral engagement and shared strategic objectives. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)