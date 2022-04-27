New Delhi [India], April 27 (ANI): The Union Cabinet chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi has accorded approval to the opening of a new Indian Mission in Lithuania, which will help expand the relation between the countries including diplomatic footprint, deepen political relations and strategic cooperation.

"Opening of Indian Mission in Lithuania will help expand India's diplomatic footprint, deepen political relations and strategic cooperation, enable the growth of bilateral trade, investment and economic engagements, facilitate stronger people-to-people contacts, allow for more sustained political outreach in multilateral fora and help garner support for India's foreign policy objectives, the cabinet said in an official statement on Wednesday.

Also Read | China Asks Pakistan To Crack Down on Terror Outfits Behind Karachi Attack That Claimed Lives of 3 Chinese Nationals.

Indian Mission in Lithuania will also better assist the Indian community and protect their interests, as per the statement.

The decision to open a new Indian Mission in Lithuania is a forward-looking step in pursuit of our national priority of growth and development or "Sabka Saath Sabka Vikas".

Also Read | Nepal Govt Bans Import of Luxurious Items Until Mid-July 2022 as Economic Crisis Deepens.

"Enhancement of India's diplomatic presence will, inter-alia, provide market access for Indian companies and bolster Indian exports of goods and services. This would have a direct impact in augmenting domestic production and employment in line with our goal of a self-reliant India or Atmanirbhar Bharat," the statement added.

On Tuesday, External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankarexchanged views with the Lithuanian Foreign Minister Gabrielius Landsbergis on global and regional issues and discussed bilateral economic and cultural cooperation.

Taking to Twitter, Jaishankar wrote, "Discussed strengthening our economic and cultural cooperation. Shared perspectives about regional and global issues."

India and Lithuania enjoy cordial relations that are marked by close cultural linkages. The economic and commercial ties have grown in recent years and the bilateral trade between India and Lithuania stood at USD 485 million in 2020-21.

Indian investment in Lithuania includes Indorama Group's investment of over USD 200 million in a manufacturing plant and HCL Technologies which has taken over the IT infrastructure services of Barclays in Vilnius employing over 500 people. Indorama has set up a plant in the Klaipeda Economic Zone to manufacture plastic resin. Indian investment is increasing in Lithuania. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)