Los Angeles, Jun 9 (AP) California union leader David Huerta has been released from federal custody on a $50,000 bond.

Huerta, 58, was arrested on Friday while protesting immigration raids in Los Angeles. He's the president of SEIU California, a powerful labor union.

His arrest has become a rallying cry for union members nationwide and Democratic politicians who have called for his release.

His release Monday came as marchers were moving through downtown after a rally by the SEIU. (AP)

