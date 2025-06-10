Los Angeles, Jun 9 (AP) California union leader David Huerta has been released from federal custody on a $50,000 bond.
Huerta, 58, was arrested on Friday while protesting immigration raids in Los Angeles. He's the president of SEIU California, a powerful labor union.
His arrest has become a rallying cry for union members nationwide and Democratic politicians who have called for his release.
His release Monday came as marchers were moving through downtown after a rally by the SEIU. (AP)
