Phnom Penh, July 17 (ANI/Xinhua): The ruling Cambodian People's Party (CPP) concluded its extraordinary central committee conference on Sunday, fully supporting the candidacy of incumbent Prime Minister Samdech Techo Hun Sen for the post of prime minister in the next term if the party wins the general election on July 23, 2023.

"The conference solemnly expressed its support for Samdech Techo Hun Sen as the Prime Ministerial candidate for the seventh legislature of the National Assembly and Hun Manet as Prime Minister candidate for the future," said a party's communique.

Hun Sen, 69, has been in power for 37 years, while his eldest son, Hun Manet, 44, is currently a member of the CPP's Permanent Committee, and in the army, he is a deputy commander-in-chief of the Royal Cambodian Armed Forces (RCAF) and the commander of the Royal Cambodian Army.

The communique was released at the end of a two-day CPP extraordinary central committee conference held at the party's headquarters in Phnom Penh under the presidency of Hun Sen, who is also the CPP's president.

The conference also urged all political parties, civil society organizations and other circles in society to continue to work closely together in accordance with the principles of democracy to actively contribute to the creation of a better political environment for the upcoming general election in 2023.

"At the same time, we must prevent any hostile activities, from whatever sources they may be, that seek to destroy peace, political stability, security and public order," the communique said.

The CPP has ruled the country since 1979, and its current central committee consists of 865 members.In the 2018 general election, the CPP won all the 125 seats in the National Assembly. (ANI/Xinhua)

