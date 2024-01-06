Ottawa [Canada], January 6 (ANI): Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has been receiving strong criticism from the opposition parties over his latest luxury holiday that he took with his family at an oceanfront villa in Jamaica at no cost, Canada-based Global News reported.

The Canadian Prime Minister met with the customary question of whether he should accept complimentary vacation accommodations from affluent friends.

As to the National Post, Trudeau is under criticism from opposition parties for using a free oceanfront villa in Jamaica for his winter vacation. On the resort's website, rooms are available for about USD9,300 per night, Global News reported.

The owner of Prospect Estate and Villas, which is close to Ocho Rios, is a businessman named Peter Green. The Trudeaus have been known by the Green family for many years, the report stated.

Trudeau, as per the report vacationed at Prospect Estate from December 26 to January 4 with his three children and Sophie Gregoire-Trudeau.

Although the prime minister's office claimed in a statement that the vacation was approved by the ethics commissioner, it did not disclose where Trudeau and his family stayed in Jamaica.

"The Prime Minister and his family are staying with family friends at no cost. As per standard practice, the Office of the Conflict of Interest and Ethics Commissioner was consulted on these details prior to the travel to ensure that the rules were followed," the prime minister's press secretary Mohammad Hussain told Global News in an email on Thursday.

"The Prime Minister continues to reimburse the equivalent of a commercial airline ticket for his personal travel and that of his family," he added.

Following their initial statement to the Canadian Press that the family was covering the expense of the vacation, the prime minister's office clarified earlier this week that Trudeau and his family stayed "at no cost at a location owned by family friends."

Conservatives questioned Trudeau's judgement after learning about the vacation details, claiming he was far from ordinary Canadians.

"Prime Minister Trudeau yet again shows how out of touch he is as he takes another lavish trip to Jamaica, paid for by his billionaire friend," said NDP ethics critic Matthew Green in a statement to Global News.

Meanwhile, Conservative ethics critic Michael Barrett, according to Global News, said in an email, "While millions of Canadians had to cut back or cancel plans over the holidays because of eight years of his Liberal policies driving up the cost-of-living, Justin Trudeau took a free vacation, worth $84,000 from a Trudeau Foundation donor and lied about it to Canadians."

Trudeau's trips have frequently sparked concerns about apparent or potential conflicts of interest.

In 2021, the Green Family made a donation to the Trudeau Foundation.

Following information that a billionaire with connections to Beijing had given the foundation USD200,000, the charity was questioned last year. Since taking office, the prime minister has not participated in the charity. (ANI)

