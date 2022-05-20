Ottawa [Canada], May 20 (ANI): Canada has imposed new Russia sanctions on 14 individuals and banned exports and imports of luxury goods from and to Moscow, the Canadian government said on Friday.

"These new measures impose restrictions on 14 individuals including Russian oligarchs, their family members, and close associates of the Putin regime. These individuals have directly enabled Vladimir Putin's senseless war in Ukraine and bear responsibility for the pain and suffering of the people of Ukraine," the statement cited by Sputnik News Agency.

The restrictions also concern trade in luxury goods.

"As of today, the Government of Canada is banning the export of targeted luxury goods to Russia, including alcoholic beverages, tobacco, some textile products and sportswear, footwear, luxury clothing and accessories, jewelry, kitchenware, and art. Canada is also banning the importation of targeted luxury goods from Russia, including alcoholic beverages, seafood, fish and non-industrial diamonds. Together, these categories represented $75.7 million worth of goods in 2021," it said.

On May 18, Russia closed the office of the Canadian Broadcasting Corporation (CBC) and cancelled the accreditations and visas of journalists. Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova informed the development at a press briefing.

"We have repeatedly warned about this. We said that unilateral restrictive measures that violate the principles of freedom of speech and impede the normal operation of the Russian media will not go unanswered. It should be clear to everyone that our reaction is inevitable and will affect every similar case. In this regard, a decision was made on the introduction of retaliatory measures in connection with the actions of Canada, namely the closure of the Moscow office of the Canadian state broadcasting corporation (CB)C, including the cancellation of accreditations and Russian visas of its journalists," Zakharova said, according to Sputnik News Agency.

Earlier in March, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau imposed sanctions against ten individuals with close ties to the Russian leadership, including Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov, and businessman Oleg Deripaska.

Russia launched its "special military operation" in Ukraine in the last week of February. Since then, several western countries have backed Kyiv in the ongoing war and imposed several sanctions on Russia. (ANI)

