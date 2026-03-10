Toronto [Canada], March 10 (ANI): A shooting incident was reported at the United States Consulate General in Toronto early Tuesday morning, prompting an investigation by the Toronto Police Service.

Authorities said no injuries were reported, though damage to the building was found.

According to a statement issued by the Toronto Police, officers responded to a call at around 5:29 am (local time) in the area of University Avenue and Queen Street West in Toronto following reports of gunfire at the consulate building.

According to investigators, a white car travelling westbound on Dundas Street West turned southbound onto University Avenue and stopped in front of the consulate.

Two male suspects exited the vehicle and fired multiple rounds at the building before getting back into the vehicle and fleeing southbound on University Avenue.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found evidence consistent with a firearm discharge, including damage to the building's glass and door, along with shell casings.

Police said several people were inside the building at the time of the incident, but no injuries have been reported.

Investigators have released an image of the suspect vehicle and are working to identify witnesses, review surveillance footage from the area, and collect additional evidence to determine those responsible.

Following the incident, Premier of Ontario Doug Ford strongly condemned the attack in a post on X.

"The shooting that took place at the U.S. consulate early this morning is an absolutely unacceptable act of violence and intimidation aimed at our American friends and neighbours," the post read.

He added that he expects law enforcement agencies to deploy all available resources to identify those responsible, adding that there must be "zero tolerance" for such acts of intimidation and violence.

"I'm glad to see that the Toronto Police are investigating and I expect that police at all levels will bring every resource to bear to find the people who did this. Everyone at all levels of government and across Canada needs to make clear that there is zero tolerance for this sort of intimidating and dangerous behaviour, and that we will do whatever it takes to prosecute and punish the people responsible to the fullest extent of the law," the post added.

Meanwhile, Canada's Minister of Public Safety Gary Anandasangaree, also condemned the shooting, calling it "absolutely unacceptable".

"Canada will never tolerate intimidation and violence of any kind, including towards our American friends in Canada," Anandasangaree said in a statement on X.

He also expressed relief that no one was injured and thanked the police for their swift response.

The minister further urged anyone with information to contact authorities, as the Toronto Police and the Royal Canadian Mounted Police continue their investigation into the incident. (ANI)

