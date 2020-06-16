Coronavirus in India: Live Map

World News | Canada, US Extend Border Restrictions to July 21

Agency News PTI| Jun 16, 2020 09:07 PM IST
Toronto, Jun 16 (AP) Canada and the US have agreed to extend their agreement to keep their border closed to non-essential travel to July 21 during the coronavirus pandemic.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Tuesday's agreement extends the closure by another 30 days. The restrictions were announced on March 18 and were extended in April and May.

Many Canadians fear a reopening.

Americans who are returning to the U.S. and Canadians who are returning to Canada are exempted from the border closure.

Canada sends 75% of its exports to the U.S. and about 18% of American exports go to Canada. The U.S.-Canada border is world's longest between two nations. (AP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

