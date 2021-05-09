Islamabad [Pakistan], May 9 (ANI): A Canadian Airforce jet made an emergency landing at the Islamabad International Airport for refuelling on Saturday after it departed from New Delhi, ARY News reported citing sources.

The CFC-4165 jet, which belongs to the Canadian armed forces, made its departure from New Delhi airport and was bound for Bahrain. However, it had to land in an emergency for refuelling at Islamabad airport.

After the refuelling at Islamabad, CFC-4164 shall take off again to reach its original destination Bahrain.

Earlier this week, the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) of Pakistan stated it has recorded an 80 per cent slash in incoming international flights to Pakistan amid COVID pandemic that has already harmed, among other things, business activity globally, reported ARY News. (ANI)

