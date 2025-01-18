Ottawa [Canada], January 18 (ANI): Canadian Member of Parliament Chandra Arya has submitted compliance deposit of 50,000 Canadian dollars to the Liberal Party for the leadership contest.

Arya noted that he has received over 1000 endorsements from across Canada and secured more than 200 endorsements from each of three different provinces.

In a post on X, Chandra Arya stated, "Today, we submitted the $50,000 compliance deposit to the Liberal Party for the leadership contest (the deadline is January 23). We have received more than 1,000 endorsements (well above the required 300) from across Canada. Additionally, we have secured over 200 endorsements from each of three different provinces (exceeding the requirement of 100 endorsements per province)."

https://x.com/AryaCanada/status/1880444209691344912

On January 13, Chandra Arya said that he is running for the position of Canada's PM and said that the nations faces structural challenges that need toguh solutions. He stressed that bold decisions need to be made to secure prosperity for children and grandchildren of Canada.

"I am running for the position of Prime Minister of Canada. Our nation faces structural challenges that require tough solutions. We must make bold political decisions to secure prosperity for our children and grandchildren. I have outlined everything in the statement provided here," Arya posted on X.

In a video statement on January 9, Arya emphasised that he would lead an efficient government to rebuild the nation. He said, "I am running to be the next Prime Minister of Canada to lead a small, more efficient government to rebuild our nation and secure prosperity for future generations. I have always worked hard for what is best for Canadians. For the sake of our children and grandchildren, we must make bold decisions that are absolutely necessary."

He stated that Canada's economic growth and fiscal strength is not benefiting many Canadians and many people, particulary younger generations, in the country, face affordability issues.

"If elected, as the next leader of the Liberal Party, I offer my knowledge and expertise to do so. We are facing significant structural problems that haven't been seen for generations and solving them will require tough choices. Our economic growth and fiscal strength are not benefiting many Canadians. Today, many Canadians, especially younger generations, face significant affordability issues," he said.

Pledging to revitalise Canada's economy if elected, Arya said, "The working middle class is struggling today and many working families are retiring directly into poverty. We must make tough decisions now, not only to revitalize our economy but also to ensure a stable society. I have the solutions and the real determination to make it happen. With prudence and pragmatism as my guiding principles, I will make the big and bold decisions needed to rebuild our economy and foster prosperity for all generations."

His announcement came after Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on January 7 said that he would resign as leader of the Liberal Party and as Prime Minister as soon as a new candidate is found for the post. He said that the Canadian Parliament would be prorogued or suspended until March 24. (ANI)

