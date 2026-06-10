World News | Cargo Vessel Exchanges Fire with Armed Craft Southwest of Yemen: UKMTO

Aden [Yemen], June 10 (ANI): A maritime security flashpoint has been reported off the coast of Yemen after a commercial boat encountered a suspicious boat carrying a team of armed individuals, a British maritime surveillance agency stated.

The United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) indicated that the high-stakes confrontation took place in international shipping lanes approximately 88 nautical miles (163km) southwest of Yemen's Balhaf.

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Providing specific operational details regarding the nature of the mid-sea encounter, the surveillance body noted that "a cargo vessel has reported being approached by a small craft carrying six armed people" whilst transiting the region.

The hostile approach rapidly escalated into a direct kinetic engagement when the protection forces stationed aboard the merchant boat took defensive actions to intercept the oncoming threat.

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Detailing the successful repelling of the attack, the monitoring agency added that "there was an exchange of fire between the small craft and the vessel's armed security team, and the craft then turned away," ending the brief skirmish without further escalation.

The mid-sea confrontation underscores the widening regional hostilities across key trade routes, coming shortly after Yemen's Iran-aligned Houthi movement announced on Monday its decision to prohibit Israeli shipping across the Red Sea, vowing to target any asset associated with the country.

Detailing the group's new maritime restrictions during an official broadcast, the military spokesperson for the Houthis, Yahya Saree, announced that "a ban on Israeli maritime navigation in the Red Sea" is now in effect, and that any Israeli target will be attacked.

The rebel group further signalled its intent to scale up its military operations in direct response to unfolding regional events, with Saree warning that "escalation will be met with escalation, and our operations will intensify in accordance with developments."

The announcement followed a series of projectile launches originating from Houthi-controlled territory, with the group explicitly linking the offensive to a coordinated multi-front strategy against Israeli military campaigns.

The statement, which came after rocket attacks from the region, took credit for strikes on central Israel, with Saree saying that "under the principle of the 'Unity of the Fronts' and in response to Israeli aggression against Lebanon, Iran, and Gaza, our forces launched a missile barrage at sensitive targets in 'occupied Jaffa'."

Earlier on Monday, the Houthis fired rockets at central Israel, though local emergency services confirmed that no injuries were reported following the hostile aerial activity. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)