New Delhi [India] March 3 (ANI) The Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) Gen Anil Chauhan will embark on an official visit to Australia from 04-07 March 2025, reflecting the deepening ties between India and Australia in the realm of defence cooperation, the Ministry of Defence said in an official statement.

During his visit, the CDS will engage in wide-ranging discussions with senior officials from the Australian Department of Defence and military leadership of the Australian Defence Force, including Australia's Chief of Defence Force General Admiral David Johnston, their Secretary of Defence Greg Moriarty, and the Chiefs of the three Services.

CDS General Anil Chauhan will visit the Force Command Headquarters to gain insights into Australia's operational command structure and discuss potential avenues for joint operations. General Chauhan will also interact with the Australian Fleet Commander and the Joint Operations Commander. In furtherance to India's commitment to professional military training and education, the CDS is set to visit the prestigious Australian Defence College, where he will address senior officers on strategic challenges in the Indo-Pacific region. The CDS will also chair a round table discussion at the Lowy Institute, Australia's premier think tank."

According to the Defence Ministry this visit underscores the growing engagement between the two nations, which share a commitment to strengthening diplomatic and military collaboration under the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership and fostering greater cooperation in the Indo-Pacific region.

Earlier on February 26, The Anthony Albanese Government unveiled a roadmap according to which Australia is investing USD 16 million in the Australia-India Trade and Investment Accelerator Fund (TIAF).

Anthony Albanese, Prime Minister, Australia, said, "India is an essential partner as we diversify our trade links to boost prosperity for all Australians. This Roadmap is critical to helping us fully realise our potential with India, which will be a boon to Australia's economy, our businesses and jobs, and our prosperity. It is a strategic initiative designed to help Australian businesses expand into the fast-growing Indian market. With India on track to become the world's third-largest economy by 2030, this roadmap outlines key growth sectors and strengthens bilateral ties, ensuring mutual prosperity and economic resilience."

Furthermore, an additional USD 4 million will be allocated to expand the Maitri ('friendship') Grants program, aimed at strengthening business, cultural, and people-to-people ties between the two nations. Australia's existing free trade agreement with India has already delivered significant financial benefits, saving Australian businesses hundreds of millions of dollars and projected to reduce exporters' tariff costs by USD 2 billion by the end of the year.

These savings are directly benefiting Australian consumers and contributing to job creation. Negotiations are also progressing on a new free trade agreement that will unlock even greater opportunities for Australian businesses in India's expansive and dynamic market of over 1.4 billion people. The Roadmap is a result of extensive consultations, with over 400 engagements conducted across Australia and India. (ANI)

