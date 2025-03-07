Melbourne [Australia], March 7 (ANI): Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Anil Chauhan toured the historic Victoria Barracks in Melbourne, Australia, as part of his four-day visit aimed at strengthening defence ties between the two nations.

The Headquarters Integrated Defence Staff (HQ IDS) shared glimpses of his visit in a post on social media platform X on Friday.

"Strengthening Defence Collaboration!" the HQ IDS post read. "General Anil Chauhan, Chief of Defence Staff CDS India, toured the historic Victoria Barracks, a landmark military facility known for its rich heritage and role in shaping strategic military planning and defence administration. CDS was briefed by Brigadier Sean Parkes, Deputy G7 Army, on key strategic aspects of the Australian Army. The visit provided insights into the Australian Army's operational framework and command structures."

Earlier, Australia's Chief of the Defence Force, Admiral David Johnston AC RAN, hosted CDS General Chauhan in Canberra on Wednesday.

Welcoming him to Australia, Admiral David Johnston reaffirmed Australia's commitment to working closely with India to enhance interoperability, strengthen people-to-people ties, and further cooperation with key partners to promote regional stability and security.

According to the Australian government's statement, CDS Chauhan's visit included meetings with senior Defence leaders. During General Chauhan's visit, discussions focused on practical ideas to realise both nations' long-term vision of a defence and security collaboration that enhances collective strength and contributes to the security of the two nations.

This was the first visit of India's Chief of Defence Staff to Australia. The Australian government called India a "top-tier security partner" for Australia.

He said, "It was a pleasure to welcome General Chauhan on his first official visit to Canberra. General Chauhan's visit underlines the value of our defence partnership with India."

"We are committed to working closely with our Indian partners to enhance our interoperability, strengthen people-to-people links, and further cooperation with key partners to promote regional stability and security," he added. (ANI)

