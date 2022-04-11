Cape Town [South Africa], April 11 (ANI): Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sushil Chandra, along with senior officials of the Election Commission of India (ECI), on Sunday interacted with Indian consulate officials and representatives of the NRI community in Cape Town, South Africa.

Chandra, who is on a visit to South Africa, will also meet the Chairperson of the Electoral Commission of South Africa and the Secretary-General of the Association of World Election Bodies (A-WEB).

Notably, Chandra is the Chairperson of the A-WEB.

"CEC Shri Sushil Chandra along with senior Officials from #ECI interacted with officials from the Indian Consulate & representatives from NRI community on April 10 during his visit to Cape Town, South Africa," tweeted the ECI.

"During his visit, CEC will also be meeting the Chairperson, Electoral Commission of South Africa, and Secretary-General, Association of World Election Bodies. CEC Shri Chandra is the Chairperson of the A-WEB," it added. (ANI)

