World News | CENTCOM Claims Downing Iranian Drone Missiles Towards Commercial Ships Transiting Strait of Hormuz

An aerial view of Qeshm Island and Iran's southern coastline along the strategic Strait of Hormuz. (Photo/Reuters)

Florida [US], June 13 (ANI): The United States Central Command (CENTCOM) said in the early hours of Saturday that it neutralised all the attempts made by Iran to strike commercial ships transiting the Strait of Hormuz.

In a post on X, CENTCOM said that the critical trade chokepoint remains open for transit.

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"Iran launched multiple one-way attack drones in an attempt to strike commercial ships transiting the Strait of Hormuz. U.S. forces have downed all of them in recent hours as traffic flow through the strait continues unimpeded. The international trade corridor remains open for transit."

https://x.com/CENTCOM/status/2065608055790637301?s=20

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Amid a rapidly evolving situation in West Asia and the Gulf region, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said on Friday, according to Iran's state broadcaster Islamic Republic of Iran Broadcasting (IRIB) that the memorandum of understanding between the United States and Iran will address a range of issues, including Tehran's nuclear programme, sanctions relief and the status of the Strait of Hormuz.

According to IRIB, Araghchi said the agreement consists of two stages and that the nuclear issue was not discussed in the first stage and was deferred to the second phase.

He added that if the provisions of the memorandum of understanding are not met, the final agreement will not be signed.

"The first thing mentioned in the agreement is that the US naval blockade be lifted," Araghchi said.

"According to international law, not possible to collect tolls from the Strait of Hormuz, but service fees will be collected. Paying compensation to Iran is in plan," IRIB quoted the Iranian Foreign Minister as saying.

Araghchi further stated that the Strait of Hormuz remains under the sovereignty of Iran and Oman, adding that "the future of the Strait of Hormuz will not be like the past", and indicated that Iran and Oman would soon issue a joint statement on its management. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)