World News | CFU Applauds Canadian Senate Initiative Pressing China to Free Gulshan Abbas

Washington DC [US], June 11 (ANI): The organisation has welcomed a motion introduced in the Canadian Senate on June 9 by Senator Leo Housakos, urging the Government of Canada to call for the immediate release of Dr Gulshan Abbas, according to a press release issued by Campaign For Uyghurs (CFU).

CFU noted that the motion comes just ahead of Dr Abbas's 64th birthday on June 12, marking the eighth consecutive birthday she is expected to spend in detention under what the group describes as unjust imprisonment by the Chinese Communist Party (CCP). As stated in the CFU release, Dr Gulshan Abbas, a retired medical professional and the sister of CFU Executive Director Rushan Abbas, was forcibly disappeared in September 2018. The organisation said her disappearance occurred only days after Rushan Abbas spoke at the Hudson Institute about the CCP's persecution of Uyghurs. CFU further stated that after two years without any information regarding her whereabouts, it emerged that Dr. Abbas had been sentenced through secret proceedings based on what the group called fabricated allegations.

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The release highlighted that during its 95th session, the UN Working Group on Arbitrary Detention determined that Dr Abbas's detention by Chinese authorities was arbitrary and inconsistent with international law. CFU asserted that her disappearance represents retaliation against Rushan Abbas for her human rights advocacy and serves as an example of the Chinese government's transnational repression.

According to CFU, Senator Housakos decided to introduce the motion after becoming aware of Dr. Abbas's case during the Canadian launch of Rushan Abbas's memoir, Unbroken: One Uyghur's Fight for Freedom, held in April 2026. The organisation noted that Senator Housakos has consistently supported the Uyghur cause and has frequently voiced concerns regarding transnational repression and the persecution of marginalised groups. CFU said the motion reflects the senator's ongoing commitment to upholding human rights and advocating for victims of persecution.

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CFU cited Senator Housakos as saying, "It's been nearly 8 years since Dr. Gulshan Abbas was taken by Beijing... This is textbook transnational repression. Today, I tabled a Senate motion calling on Canada to stand up and demand her immediate release."

The release also quoted Rushan Abbas expressing appreciation for Senator Housakos's support. "I am deeply grateful to Senator Housakos for his leadership and commitment to securing my sister's freedom," she said. Rushan Abbas added that the CCP seeks to create the perception that speaking out carries consequences and that advocates stand alone in their efforts. She stated that Senator Housakos's actions demonstrate that democratic leaders are willing to confront injustice. According to the release, she further remarked that the motion sends a strong message that the CCP's persecution and transnational repression threaten not only Uyghurs but also the democratic values shared globally. As her sister approaches an eighth birthday in detention, Rushan Abbas expressed hope that the motion would generate renewed attention toward the case and contribute to efforts aimed at securing Dr Abbas's release.

CFU noted that Canada was among the first countries to recognise the Uyghur genocide and had committed to resettling 10,000 Uyghur refugees. The organisation said Canada has played a significant role in promoting international awareness and accountability regarding the issue. In its release, CFU urged Canadian legislators to support the swift adoption of the motion and continue leading international efforts to address the Uyghur genocide, combat state-imposed forced labour, and advocate for the release of Dr. Gulshan Abbas and other Uyghurs whom the group says are being unjustly detained by the Chinese government.

With another birthday approaching while Dr. Abbas remains in custody, CFU called on the international community to highlight her case, seek confirmation of her well-being, and push for her immediate and unconditional release. The organisation also encouraged people to use the hashtag #FreeGulshanAbbas on social media on June 12 and urged governments to take action to secure her freedom. CFU stated that sustained international pressure could help reunite Gulshan Abbas with her children and grandchildren. (ANI)

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