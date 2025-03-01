Washington, DC [US], March 1 (ANI): The Campaign for Uyghurs (CFU) has called for action to support Uyghur Muslims who are suffering due to China's severe limitations on their religious freedom and ongoing genocide.

According to a CFU report, the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) has made Islamic practices among Uyghurs illegal, calling any expression of them "religious extremism". Uyghur Muslims are subjected to harsh religious persecution, forced labour, and mass incarceration as part of China's ongoing genocide. The Chinese government's unrelenting persecution of Uyghurs, even outside of its boundaries, is highlighted by the recent forced deportation of Uyghurs from Thailand, according to CFU.

Also Read | US Shocker: Detroit Woman Allegedly Kills 9-Year-Old Son, Buries Body in Home's Backyard; Arrested After Landlord Finds Small Foot Sticking Out of Ground in Michigan.

The persecution of Uyghur Muslims intensifies during the Ramzan. They are penalized for refusal, made to eat throughout the day, and prohibited from fasting altogether. The remaining mosques have been converted into cafes, bars, and tourist attractions, erasing Uyghur religious identity. CFU noted that an estimated 16,000 mosques have been damaged or demolished. According to CFU, the government has called for the "sinicization of Islam," stifling Uyghur voices and using their suffering for political purposes.

"As Muslims around the world observe Ramadan in prayer and reflection, Uyghur Muslims are imprisoned, enslaved in forced labor, and suffocated under relentless surveillance. Stripped of their religious freedom, they are banned from fasting, praying, or even identifying as Muslim while the Chinese regime brazenly continues its crimes against them. The global Muslim community and all defenders of human rights must stand together, demand justice, and take bold action to end the Uyghur genocide," said CFU Executive Director Rushan Abbas.

Also Read | Famous Birthdays on March 1: Justin Bieber, Nitish Kumar, MK Stalin and Shahid Afridi - Know About Influential Figures Born on March 1.

The advocacy group has called on governments, human rights groups, and the Muslim community worldwide to act swiftly to stop China's persecution of Uyghurs. It has called on the world to raise the voices of Uyghurs, boycott goods associated with forced labour of Uyghur Muslims, and hold China responsible for its violations of human rights.

CFU has invited supporters to donate to the Campaign for Uyghurs to strengthen advocacy efforts as they continue to work to bring an end to their suffering. In addition, CFU announced that it will host a social media campaign during Ramzan to raise awareness about the Uyghur crisis and the responsibilities within Islam to stand against oppression. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)