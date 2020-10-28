Washington [US], October 28 (ANI): On the occasion of the International Religious Freedom Day, Campaign for Uyghurs (CFU) commemorated the 22nd anniversary of the 1998 International Religious Freedom Act (IRF Act) urging all nations to bring an end to the atrocities on Uyghurs by the Chinese Communist Party.

"On this day we also call to remember those Uyghurs who are not only suffering without the ability to practice their religion but are also facing an active genocide because of their race and religious beliefs. As they suffer (Uyghurs) under a regime that has declared Islam a mental illness and something that needs to be "cured", we also affirm the truth that refusing to allow human beings the right to their choices will go hand and hand with more severe human rights abuses," said the CFU said in a statement.

It further added, "We recognise that human beings will always choose to worship, whether it be God, self, or man. Under the Chinese regime, worship of the State is demanded from the Chinese Communist Party, and Xi Jinping (Chinese President) is treated as an ultimate authority."

The non-profit organisation pointed out that while freedom of religion is in the Chinese Constitution, like so many agreements and laws in China, this can be applied however the current leaders see fit, "and under Xi Jinping, targeting Islam has become a convenient way to push the Belt and Road Initiative."

In recognition of this day, CFU Executive Director Rushan Abbas said, "May this anniversary strengthen our resolve to fight for the freedoms and human dignity of all to be able to choose their beliefs, as our resolve to end the genocide of Uyghurs under the oppressive Chinese regime remains steadfast."

"Campaign for Uyghurs calls on all nations to end complicity in this brutal elimination of ethnic and religious identity leading to active genocide and Uyghur forced labor. For the good of all humanity, regardless of belief, freedom for all must be preserved," the CFU said further.

Xinjiang region is home to around 10 million Uyghurs. The Turkic Muslim group, which makes up around 45 per cent of Xinjiang's population, has long accused China's authorities of cultural, religious and economic discrimination.

About 7 per cent of the Muslim population in Xinjiang, has been incarcerated in an expanding network of "political re-education" camps, according to US officials and UN experts.

Classified documents known as the China Cables, accessed last year by the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists, threw light on how the Chinese government uses technology to control Uyghur Muslims worldwide.

However, China regularly denies such mistreatment and says the camps provide vocational training. People in the internment camps have described being subjected to forced political indoctrination, torture, beatings, and denial of food and medicine, and say they have been prohibited from practising their religion or speaking their language.

Now, as Beijing denies these accounts, it also refuses to allow independent inspections into the regions, at the same time, which further fuels reports related to China's atrocities on the minority Muslims. (ANI)

